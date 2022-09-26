MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eastern Madera County residents are invited to the fire prevention and resources town hall on Tuesday, September 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The town hall will take place at the Oakhurst Community Center at 39800 Fresno Flats Road, Oakhurst. Assemblyman Jim Patterson will be joined by fire and insurance experts, law enforcement, and others to talk about state and local wildfire preparations. As we as what people can do now to lower their fire insurance costs and free resources available to help clear property of fire hazards.

With the Oak fire in Mariposa and Fork fire in North Fork, the hope is that residents will be more prepared for next year’s fire season.

Attending the town hall: