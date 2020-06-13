Madera County enters Stage 3 of state reopening roadmap

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County enters Stage 3 of California’s Resilience Roadmap on Friday, according to the Madera Department of Public Health.

While the county prepares to enter Stage 3, each county will enter each phase differently based on if it meets California’s public health criteria.

Health officials say that stage 3 will allow campgrounds, hotels, RV parks, restaurants, bars, wineries, fitness facilities, tribal casinos, professional sports without audiences, day camps, and schools to reopen.

