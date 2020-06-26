Madera County Department of Public Health offers mobile COVID-19 testing

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Madera County Department of Public Health offers mobile COVID-19 testing.

The drive-through mobile unit makes it easy for people to get tested without having to get out of their cars. 

On Thursday, the unit was at Madera Ranchos to test the locals who showed up. 

“This virus is so scary we’ve got it be so careful,” said Judith Sears, a local who was in line to get tested for COVID-19. 

The drive-through service was available outside the Ranchos Library from 9 a.m. to noon.

Testing was free and for all symptomatic and asymptomatic adults.

Madera health officers said there’s an increase in demand for testing. 

“I think people are worried they are seeing the numbers go up and they are hearing about people staring to know people now who may have had a case and they want to get tested themselves cause there is more of it around now,” said Simon Paul, Health Officer for Madera County. 

The mobile testing unit is out every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at different Madera County locations.

“Mobile testing is important because of access issues we do have individuals in our county who do not have transportation to be able to easily come to the city of Madera to be tested,” said Sara Bosse, the Madera County Public Health Director. 

For a list of upcoming locations you can visit www.maderacounty.com/COVID-19testing

