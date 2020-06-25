Breaking News
Madera County Board of Education President resigns amid social media backlash

More than a thousand people signed a petition calling for her to step down after a post on her private Facebook page that some called racist

Sara Wilkins

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The president of the Madera County Board of Education has resigned amid a social media backlash.

Dr. Cecilia A. Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools, made the announcement Thursday.

Massetti received the following statement from Sara Wilkins:

After 47 years of service to the children of my community, I have decided to retire and resign my position on the Madera County Board of Education.

Sara Wilkins

More than a thousand people signed a petition calling for Wilkins to step down after a post on her private Facebook page that some called racist.

Wilkins posted, “I am proud to be white. I bet no one passes this on because they are scared of be called a racist.” The message was written over a Confederate flag.

“For this just to come to the surface now is troubling,” said Madera County NAACP branch president Gloria Brown. 

Brown is one of more than a thousand people who, according to an online petition, were calling for Wilkins to be removed from her position. 

“It’s not acceptable to be racist, especially in times like this, especially in Madera where there are a lot of Hispanics and people of color who live here,” said Madera South High School senior Jocelyn Avilanava, who started the petition.

Wilkins has been on the county board for 31 years and board president since 2003.

