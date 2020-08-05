Madera County announces small business grant program

MADERA, COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Board of Supervisors announced the small business pandemic assistance grant program.

The county said they will partner with the Madera County Economic Development Commission to disperse over $3.8 Million in the form of small business grants they received through the CARES act.

“This program affirms the Board’s commitment to use available resources to help ensure businesses in the County see a path to recovery from this crisis,” David Rogers, Board Chairman

Eligible businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for grants in the amount of $5,000 or $10,000 depending on the size of their business.

