Madera community plans to search for missing 2-year-old until they get answers

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) — The Madera community continued the search for 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran Friday.

They met at Sierra Vista Elementary in the morning and again in the afternoon, with 500 fliers and said they won’t stop until there’s some resolution.

Madera resident, Jenna Burns said like Thaddeus, her children have special needs. So his disappearance hit her hard.

“It’a a parents worst nightmare. You want to scream to the world and just beg for help and cry and plead and you want to search areas and just do everything that you can to bring your child home,” Burns said.

A few dozen people, many of them parents themselves, joined the hunt for the toddler who was reported missing Wednesday.

“I just want him home. He’s too young. He’s a baby,” Victoria Castaneda said.

After and intensive grid based search law enforcement agencies announced they will no longer be physically looking in the area, shifting instead to following other leads.

Madera police said they’ll give updates for significant developments.

The search group said they’ll continue to look and is organizing search parties splitting into five groups and mapping out areas to canvas, while marking ones already explored with red ribbons

“I mean we have mothers here and I’m not a parent, but if I were a parent I would do anything to find my child,” one community member said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

“I think that everybody’s plan is just to continuously do this every single day until we can find something or we feel like we got an answer,” Burns said.

