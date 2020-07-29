Madera community holds vigil for toddler Thaddeus Sran the day his parents are charged with his murder

MADERA, California (KGPE) – A crowd gathered in Madera Tuesday in front of a mural of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran to take part in a vigil for the little boy.

The gathering took place hours after Madera County District Attorney’s Office filed murder and child abuse charges against both parents.

Police discovered remains they believe were the missing boy last week.

“I feel a community filled with hope and strength and spirituality and a lot of support,” said muralist Omar Super Huerta.

Many parents, like Huerta, were deeply touched by Thaddeus’s story.

“Me personally, looking at my 3-year-old kid, you know, telling myself how could someone do something so horrific?” said Huerta.

“My baby just turned two so it really touched me in a way so we came to show support and just be here with the community,” said Kiwa Davie.

Organizers of searches and vigils, the group of mothers now called “Justice for Thaddeus”, is one step closer to their goal.

“This system works, you just have to give it the time for it to work,” said Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno.

Moreno acknowledges the weight of the case and said facts will lead the way to justice but to get it right, takes time.

“It’s my job, when I’m evaluating a case, I’m able to set that [emotions] aside. It’s what lawyers do all the time is set aside personal emotion and make decisions based on the facts and the law and that’s what we are doing here,” said Moreno.

