Madera community coming together to pay their respects to George Floyd and victims of police brutality

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) — The Madera community came together to pay their respects to George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.​

On Friday, hundreds came together in a demonstration with a march and a vigil to honor victims of police brutality.

​

“It’s to pay respect for the lives that have been lost, for those who have faced injustice, it’s to pay respect for them and say, ‘look, we see you, we hear you, we support you, we stand with you,”​ Madera resident, Mary Idowu said.

​

Some community leaders including the mayor and police chief stepped up and spoke out about racial injustice.

​

“Racism is unacceptable. Police brutality is unacceptable. We should not say, ‘that’s just the way things are.’ we should not teach our children to be afraid and that’s just the way things are, that’s just the way of the world. That’s unacceptable,”​Mayor of Madera, Andrew Medellin said.

A touching tribute to some of the victims who’ve lost their lives at the hands of police also took place.

​

“We’re doing this not only for him, but every single one of them standing there, for those who have faced injustice… I said I’m tired of being tired! I’m tired of being tired! Now ask yourself, ‘what am I tired of?’ and what are you going to do about it?”​

​

Organizers say safety was their first priority for the event and worked with the police department to make it happen.

