MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Community College kicked off the grand opening for the new Lions Den Food Pantry on Thursday.

The pantry will be open for all students, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thanks to everyone who came out to the Grand Opening of our Lions Den Food Pantry today! It will be open to all students Monday-Thursday from 10am-2pm. Thank you to the Madera County Food Bank, Madera Master Gardeners, and Student Government for their support! #GoMountainLions pic.twitter.com/8B6sa5x0Dm — MaderaCCC (@MaderaCCC) January 29, 2020

