FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The MADE Central California event kicks off on August 31 at the Fresno Convention Center with a special competition.

The Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker features several local and regional businesses, as they pitch their new and innovative food product ideas to a live audience and a panel of judges.

The winner will receive a $10,000 prize. Additional cash prizes are available to the 2nd and 3rd place winners. MADE Central California brings the food industry together in the Central Valley.

The second night of the event is open to the public, giving attendees a taste of some of the products presented by exhibitors.

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite exhibitor and dishes.

Tickets are available online. The TASTE Central California event is on September 1st from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.