Macy’s donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House to help families in need

MADERA COUNTY (KGPE) — The Ronald McDonald House received a $10,000 gift from Macy’s to help families in need.

The money will help the Home Away From Home program and provide resources for families with a hospitalized child.

“Families never pay a dollar for staying with us so generous sponsors like Macy’s allow the parents to stay close to their kiddo while they are hospitalized,” said Alene Mestjian RMHC Director of Development and Communications.

Macy’s also renewed their Adopt-A-Room commitment for $5,000 which will help purchase items like bedding, towels, and kitchen appliances.