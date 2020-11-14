MachineHead Brewing Company grand opening this weekend

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – This weekend, MachineHead Brewing Company is set to open its doors for the first time ever. The passion project has been in the works for nine years now for owners Rob Arabian and his wife.

“Thought…hey it would be kind of fun to actually own a brewery, right and start a brewery, but you don’t ever think about really doing it because it’s like a far fetched idea,” said Rob Arabian, the head brewer and owner of MachineHead Brewing Company.

Arabian worked in the corporate world most of his life and his wife is a pediatric nurse. The plan was to open MachineHead in April of this year, but the pandemic kept the doors closed.

“Weeks turned into months, we were trying to figure out how to manage, bills are still coming in.”

As the pandemic lingers on, the goal to get the brewery up and running didn’t falter.

“We have to open right now. There’s a lot of livelihoods on the line and we need to start turning a profit here for survival. We just had to make some adjustments to it…”

COVID-19 adjustments such as a lower the capacity from 195 persons to just 48 in the nearly 6,000 square foot brewery, socially distanced seating and the biggest hurdle was the food requirement.

“We don’t have to serve food with a brewery license, but with the COVID rules, to become an essential business we have to serve food so that’s where all the food trucks come in.”

Food trucks will be on location when the brewery is open and they hope to be open seven days a week. With 12 new beers on tap, the Clovis native hopes people will come by and try a brew.

“I’ve grown up here my entire life, my wife’s been a resident here for twenty years and this is our home. We really think people should come out and support local businesses, small businesses because we are the backbone of the industry.”

The grand opening is at 52 West Palo Alto Avenue in Clovis starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.