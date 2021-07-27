Lynn Williams’ mom proud as ever even when it looked like she might not suit up for any game action

(KSEE/KGPE) – Even though early on, it looked possible that former Bullard High soccer star Lynn Williams might not get to suit up for any Olympic competition in Tokyo, her mother Chris Williams says just making it to this point was a huge deal for her daughter.

Lynn was originally named an alternate for these Olympic Games, but with the rosters being expanded from 18 to 22 players for these Olympics at the last minute, she was officially named to the final roster.

In the U.S. Women’s National Team’s first two games though, Lynn was not one of the 18 players chosen to suit up.

That changed early Tuesday morning, when it was announced Lynn would be one of the 18 players suiting up for the USWNT in its final group stage game against Australia.

The full 18 for today's match against the Matildas 💪🇺🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GMM6YRzIU5 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 27, 2021

Either way though, Chris, a physical education teacher for Fresno Unified, is as proud as ever.

“How many people can say they were one of the top 22 in the nation, in soccer, in women’s soccer,” said Chris, a physical education teacher for Fresno Unified. “Man, that’s a huge feat.”

Suiting up for Tuesday morning’s game means Lynn will get a medal, if the USWNT is able to earn one. A USA Soccer spokesman had told Sports Central earlier that a player would likely have to be one of the 18 to suit up for a game, to actually get a physical medal.