Luke Moore from Kratt Elementary is the top speller from the 2020 Fresno Unified Spelling Bee

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Close to 100 students in grades fourth through sixth participated in the annual Fresno Unified Spelling Bee competition.

Janie Delacerda is the K-6th English Language Acquisition Manager for Fresno Unified. She said students studied with teachers, parents, and other students to prepare for this spelling bee.

“Each round gets progressively more challenging and on purpose,” said Delacerda. “But, the word list comes from Scripps, it’s all from Scripps, so we would love to see a Fresno representative at Scripps the nationwide spelling bee.”

So, as the rounds went on the words got harder and more students got stumped and disqualified.

But, eventually, there was a final group and from there they competed to become the top spelling bee champion.

Luke Moore from Kratt Elementary got first place by spelling the word mandible correctly. Luke received 500 dollars from Vocabulary.com for his big win.

In second place was Amayah Nutt a 5th grader from Thomas Elementary.

“I think knowing I was always in the front row when there wasn’t a lot of people still in,” said Nutt. “That was definitely my favorite part.”

Both Luke and Amayah will compete against other top spellers in the Fresno County Spell Off held at Fresno State on March 17th.

“Well, it’s really like mixed emotions because you really want everyone to win,” said Delacerda. “They are such champions. I am proud of each and every one of them but we have to have two singled out.”

