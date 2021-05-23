Luis Mariscal, Jose Miranda added to C Street mural in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Artist Omar Huerta is adding more faces to his mural on C Street in downtown Fresno.

Last night, he started painting the face of Luis Mariscal, who was shot on Mother’s Day in 2018. He was in the hospital for 10 days before dying.

The family says he was the leader of their home: a husband, father and grandfather.

“It reminds me of him, from me and him playing together and making a lot of things,” said Mariscal’s granddaughter, Niyah.

Mariscal was a victim of murder, as are some of the other faces on the side of the building on C Street. Artist Omar Huerta has been adding to it for the past five months, honoring the victims and giving families a place to pay tribute to their loved ones.

“I hope it brings a little bit of peace to them, having this location,” Huerta said.

Next to Luis Mariscal is a painting of Jose Miranda, who was murdered in September of 2020. His family members are still waiting for police to identify a suspect and hope the mural not only serves as a reminder of Jose’s memory but a call to end violence in Fresno.

“We just want the killings to stop… I want justice for my brother and to find peace,” said Jose’s sister Gladys.

Huerta said he is naming the mural “Hope and Faith,” and will be holding a celebration on May 30 to unveil the final product.