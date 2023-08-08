VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The dad of a 10-month-old infant murdered –in his 16-year-old mother’s arms during a massacre in January –is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Tulare County Child Welfare Services and the sheriff’s office.

The father’s attorney says all of this could have been prevented, that Tulare County deputies were at the home 13 days prior to the shooting and they saw the young mother and the infant and their living conditions, and did nothing.

“At no point in time did they acknowledge they had the last chance, to prevent this terrible event. They were at the home 13 days before the murders, they saw the home environment that Alissa was living in and saw AR rifles, body armor, shells on the ground,” said Attorney Wyatt Vespermann.

The young mother was trying to save Nycholas by placing him over a fence when they were both executed by gang members.

“Shane is claiming a lifetime of loss love, companionship, support, affection from his son Nycholas. There’s every indication that he loved his son with every bit of his soul and that lost love is the bases of this lawsuit,” he added.

Vespermann says there were a number of red flags and missed opportunities by both agencies when they visited the Goshen home they saw weapons, bullets, bullet holes, and even drug paraphernalia.

“That social worker that was in charge of placing Nycholas puts her eyes on that household and she just never bothered to do it as to why, I don’t know if it was indifference if it was incompetence were going to have to find out as part of the lawsuit,” he said.

Two residents of Goshen were taken into custody in connection with the murders back in January. But Vespermann says this isn’t the only case where Tulare County has dropped the ball.

“There’s clearly a systemic issue with Tulare County Child Welfare Services with infants, that certainly can serve as a starting point, to make sure the most vulnerable among us are being protected like they deserve,” he said.

Vespermann said the father only wants justice and accountability for what happened.