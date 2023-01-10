LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Los Banos Police Department is looking for help in locating a missing person.

Police say that 75-year-old Miriam Batista was last seen walking in the area of Vassar Court and Irvine Drive on January 10, 2023, at about 1:00 p.m.

Batista is wearing grey pants, a charcoal jacket, and a black overcoat/nightgown. Batista is also carrying a cat in a plastic grocery bag, according to officers.

If you see Miriam Batista or if you have any information about her current whereabouts officers ask you to please contact the Los Banos Police Department at (209) 827-7070 ext. 0.