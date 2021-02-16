Los Angeles County meets mark to open elementary schools

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Falling coronavirus rates are expected to allow elementary schools in Los Angeles County to reopen as early as this week, but that is not expected to immediately happen in the huge Los Angeles Unified School District.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that the county has reached the threshold set by the state for reopening — an adjusted case rate of 25 per 100,000.

Health officials say schools wishing to reopen must submit plans to the county and the California Department of Public Health certifying that they have implemented safety measures. Los Angeles Unified, however, remains in negotiations with teachers about reopening.

