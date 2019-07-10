Longtime Fresno photo store offering reward, after $3,500 camera and lens are stolen

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A longtime Fresno photo store, Horn Photo in North Fresno, offering a cash reward.

This after owners say, someone stole a $3,500 camera and lens, right off store shelves.

Horn Photo, a Fresno photographer’s paradise, more than 80 years.

“It’s a great place to come and just browse, it’s eye candy for anyone who’s into the photographer stuff ,” regular customer Will Drosche said.

But July 3rd, store owner Stan Grosz says one shopper took and didn’t pay.

“It just breaks our hearts,” Grosz said. “That we, we would like to be more trusting, we have such an open atmosphere and friendly customers, and I just wouldn’t expect them to pull it right off the shelf.”

A brand new Canon mirrorless camera.

“Couple thousand dollars, and the lens is another $1,500,” Grosz said.

The alleged incident, seen on surveillance video.

A man in a jacket, who appears to be with a woman and toddler, tries to get behind the counter once and stops.

Then on a second try, the man grabs a camera from the shelf and ducks down behind a cart.

Grosz says, the man and woman walked out right after.

But of course, if you try to steal in a store known for videos and cameras, you will be “caught on camera.”

Grosz has cameras all over.

He also believes the suspected thieves could be this couple and baby, seen on video two years ago.

“And there, he tucked it in his jacket, right there,” Grosz said.

Grosz says, that couple walked out with a GoPro.

“I feel bad, because the staff tries the best they can to keep things secure and friendly here, and they have to watch for that, not good,” Grosz said.

Grosz says there have been other theft attempts as well.

He just wants his camera back.

“You shouldn’t be stealing anyway,” Grosz said. “So, get the camera and lens back to us, and we’ll just all move on with our lives.

“I’m not really looking to prosecute, I’d just like my property back.”

It’s not confirmed the two videos show the same people, but Grosz has filed a police report.