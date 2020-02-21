Longtime Fresno City basketball coach put on paid leave

FRESNO, Calif. — This week, the Fresno City men’s basketball program wrapped up it’s 19th consecutive conference title, a junior college state and national record.

Ed Madec was the head coach for the last 14 of those titles, but we learned Thursday, he is being replaced on the Rams bench, at least for the time being.

That’s because Fresno City College President Dr. Carole Goldsmith announced in a statement Thursday that the program’s all-time wins leader has been placed on paid administrative leave — pending completion of an investigation into possible violations of California Community College Athletic Association regulations.

Madec took over the Fresno City program from Vance Walberg in 2006, and in addition to those 14 straight league titles, won state titles in 2007 and 2012.

With one regular season game remaining, this year’s Fresno City team is currently 24-3 (13-0 in conference) and ranked No. 3 in the state.

Interim co-athletic director Paul Keysaw will serve as the acting coach for the remainder of the basketball season.

Fresno City says it will have no further comment on the situation until the investigation is complete.