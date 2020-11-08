Locals react to President-elect Joe Biden’s win

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — It was cheers of victory in Fresno’s Tower District Saturday morning, four days after the Presidential Election. The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner with 290 Electoral College votes.

“When we found out that Biden has been declared the winner, we’re really excited, we hope that nothing like court cases or the supreme court would interrupt Biden’s victory,” said Simone Cranston-Rhodes, a resident.

She and other Biden supporters were planning to hold a “Protect the Vote” rally, but after hearing the news of President-Elect Biden, Cranston-Rhodes says it turned into a celebration.

“It just turned into a really positive happy event and you can see people are honking and supporting, there’s a lot of support here,” Cranston-Rhodes said.

But across the country, Trump supporters refusing to accept the results and holding protests.

CBS47 spoke with the chairman of the Fresno County Republican Party, Fred Vanderhoof, he tells us it is premature to call Biden the winner when there are lawsuits across multiple states.

Rodney Moore, a Clovis resident, questioning the results himself.

“People are going to be argumentative both ways, but I’m kind of strong in my beliefs on how I feel, I’m just not happy with how the election results are being handled, again, I want every vote to count but you always want the legal votes to count, you always want people to be represented fairly and properly,” Moore said.

But he says no matter how people feel on either side, Moore hopes people can remain friendly.

“We have a lot of things dividing us and people are stanching in their stances right now but we do have to find something that will communally bring us back together,” he said.

