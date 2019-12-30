Tulare Officer’s respond to vandalized Dinuba church

TCSO Deputies were called to the Iglesia Christiana Fuente de Vida church in Dinuba for a vandalism to church property.

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriffs Officers were called to a vandalized church property in Dinuba on Friday.

Tulare Officers say the pastor of the Iglesia Christiana Fuente de Vida church said someone had smeared feces on the door, threw oranges to the fence and egged the building.

Deputies say video surveillance and a history of incidents led them to a nearby home. 

Tulare Officers say the suspect, 48-year-old Danny Lee Terpin, had a history of intimidating church members by yelling obscenities and making obscene gestures with his middle finger.  

Deputies found and interviewed Terpin.

