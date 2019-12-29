Traffic collision in Madera leaves roadway closed

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Police Officers worked on a traffic collision right before 9 p.m. in Madera on Saturday night.

The traffic collision left one vehicle slammed and wrecked into the Master Storage 365 unit facility.

The collision happened on the 900 block of S. Knox St. between Almond Avenue and Tozer Street.

Madera police are advising to stay out of the area as the roadway is closed in both north and south bound directions.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.