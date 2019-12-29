Traffic collision in Madera leaves roadway closed

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Police Officers worked on a traffic collision right before 9 p.m. in Madera on Saturday night.

The traffic collision left one vehicle slammed and wrecked into the Master Storage 365 unit facility.

The collision happened on the 900 block of S. Knox St. between Almond Avenue and Tozer Street.

Madera police are advising to stay out of the area as the roadway is closed in both north and south bound directions.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com