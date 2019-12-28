Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint, police say

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A Southeast Fresno pizza shop was robbed just before closing on Friday night Fresno police say.

The robbery happened at Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria on Chestnut and McKinley.

Police say there were three employees inside when a man barged in, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money.

They say the employees complied and handed over some cash from the register but the man reached over and grabbed more money and ran away.

There were no customers inside when it happened.

Police describe the suspect as a tall man wearing a black hoodie and mask.

The robbery was captured all on surveillance video. Police are asking neighboring businesses to see if they have additional video too.

