Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Man arrested for trespassing school grounds during Red Ribbon Week presentation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Ezequiel Walthing Jr., 22, was arrested for trespassing a school in Lemoore. 

On Tuesday Lemoore Police officers were at Lemoore University Elementary Charter School to conduct a presentation for Red Ribbon Week. 

During the presentation, Walthing came onto the campus who was not supposed to be there. 

Officers asked him to leave the campus numerous times and he refused. The officers attempted to detain Walthing for suspicion of trespassing. 

He resisted and a short struggle ensued, after which Walthing was taken into custody. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Walthing was booked into the Kings County Jail for trespassing on school grounds and resisting an officer. 

With the best interests of the students in mind, the rest of the presentation was canceled. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com