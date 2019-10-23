Man arrested for trespassing school grounds during Red Ribbon Week presentation

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Ezequiel Walthing Jr., 22, was arrested for trespassing a school in Lemoore.

On Tuesday Lemoore Police officers were at Lemoore University Elementary Charter School to conduct a presentation for Red Ribbon Week.

During the presentation, Walthing came onto the campus who was not supposed to be there.

Officers asked him to leave the campus numerous times and he refused. The officers attempted to detain Walthing for suspicion of trespassing.

He resisted and a short struggle ensued, after which Walthing was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Walthing was booked into the Kings County Jail for trespassing on school grounds and resisting an officer.

With the best interests of the students in mind, the rest of the presentation was canceled.

