Four residents displaced after house fire in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno fire department responded to a house fire in Northwest Fresno at around 1 p.m on Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say the blaze was triggered by barbecue ashes left on the side of the home at 4987 N. Wishon Ct.

The fire started in the exterior part of the home and made it inside into the living space, Fresno fire department says. Fire crews had to call out a second unit.

Four residents were displaced. The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damages.

Nobody was home during the fire.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.