10th annual Black History Month Celebration to recognize African American leaders in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Southern California Edison hosted its 10th annual event that celebrates African American leaders from across the Valley in Tulare on Friday.

The organizers put on this event every year with people from the north down to the south Valley to celebrate diversity.

Kevin Payne is the CEO of Southern California Edison and said this event always brings a large crowd.

“The event that we have up here in the San Joaquin Valley is our 10th year in a row,” said Payne. “So, we are proud to be apart of this and help celebrate our customers, our business partners, and our community.”

Payne said it’s important to celebrate diversity in communities, neighborhoods, and in the workforce.

I even interviewed him afterwards on what it means to celebrate Black History Month & why it’s important to invest in our communities! See my story tonight on @KSEE24 at 5 & @CBS47 at 6! pic.twitter.com/tGQXHi2LYj — Kaile Hunt (@KaileHunt) February 22, 2020

Carla Peterman is the Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for SoCal Edison. She said it’s important to engage the community in events like this.

“Today’s theme is investing in our community so we are going to hear from different speakers about the value of investing in our community and hear people tell their stories and testimonials and how they have done that,” said Peterman.

Monisha Edwards says that at the age of 19 she started her own business to pay her tuition at Fresno State.

“So I decided to teach myself graphic design while I was in school,” said Edwards.

Edwards spoke about the importance of believing in yourself and doing more for yourself.

The keynote speaker of the event was Fresno Pacific University President Dr. Joseph Jones.

Jones spoke about the importance of investing in the community and the outcome it has.

“We all have a responsibility and when we do invest in communities one of the things that happen is the lenses we see the world and we see people changes,” said Jones.

