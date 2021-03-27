Local woman writes children’s book to help kids cope with loss during Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — When we first introduced you to Susie Harder back in October, the Creek Fire’s burn scar was still fresh.

RELATED: ‘Where’s My House?’ Children’s book project to help Creek Fire victims

After seeing the devastation in her hometown of Tollhouse and other mountain communities, she decided to write a book to help kids cope with their own loss and empathize with others.

The book is titled ‘Where’s my house?’ It’s a story about a girl named Ava and her dog Charlie, who loses his doghouse in a fire.

“Really purposeful for kids processing the Creek Fire experience and the idea that houses that are so close were affected differently, and that you have kids in classrooms that half the kids didn’t lose their house and half did, and the conflicting feelings of that is on both sides,” said Harder.

Thousands of kids from all around the world helped create the book online through the Junior Authors Program.

They voted on the plot, characters, and illustrations. The participants also include many kids directly affected by the Creek Fire, like the Hooper family, who lost their home.

“Like watching your entire life be in front of you in a thing of ashes,” said Audrey Hooper. “Reduced to four inches,” added Lincoln Hooper.

The book will be available on Amazon this Earth Day, April 22, and all proceeds will go to kids who lost their homes in the Creek Fire.

“The community and so many people have helped us. It’s actually amazing,” said Isabella Hooper.

“Everyone’s been helping us, and it’s kind of nice to give something back,” said Liliana Hooper.

Aside from helping with the book, the Hooper kids have also designed a dream playhouse to build on their burned property with the help of donations.

“We’re been really wanting this playhouse for a while like a first step,” said Liliana.

“Our house isn’t going to be there for a while because we’ve got to build it all this stuff, but at least we’ll have a place to go that’s on our property,” said Audrey, “and we’ll be where we’re supposed to be.”

You can make a donation for their dream playhouse here.