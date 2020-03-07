Local Valley hospitals are prepared in case of shortage of masks

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Although there are no confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the Valley, residents continue to stock up on items such as hand sanitizer, water cases, and masks. Although some stores have run out of those masks, local hospitals are well prepared.

“Our hospitals always keep a back supply and our hospitals have an entire system that is in cooperation with the county, with the state and the federal government,” Regional Vice President of the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California David Bacci said.

Bacci said that currently, there isn’t a shortage of masks at local hospitals, but they’re prepared for that possibility.

Hospitals would go to the county, then to the state if necessary, and if needed, to the federal government. For now, they’re closely monitoring the situation.

“What they’re working on in conserving is making sure that certain teams are accessing the supplies, keeping a close eye on those supplies so that we’re utilizing everything effectively and for the long hall,” Bacci said.

On Friday, the California Department of Public Health announced the most recent numbers on COVID-19. As of now, there are:

69 positive cases

1 death

9 cases of community transmission

9,900+ people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX.

While there may be plenty of masks, local residents are concerned about another shortage — rice.

The R-N Market at Cedar and Herndon in Fresno restocked its rice Friday after experiencing major shortages.

Hanford resident Letty McGhee said she went to three different stores before going to the R-N market.

“We want to stock rice so we can have for every-day use,” McGhee said.

Bacci said while it’s important for people to be prepared as they should be for any emergency, it’s not the time to panic.

“It’s not a time to panic, but it’s a time for us to look ahead, make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to take care of ourselves and keep ourselves healthy just like we do in any normal cold and flu season,” Bacci said.

Meanwhile, the valley does have kits to test for the novel Coronavirus but will only do so if the person shows symptoms or if the person has traveled to an area known to have a spread of COVID-19.

