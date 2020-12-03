Local teen is sending backpacks to Armenia

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia settled into a tense truce enforced by heavily armed Russian troops and the process of rebuilding is underway. One young lady here in Fresno is helping by sending backpacks overseas.

One hundred backpacks stuffed with educational items, toys, and more are being sent to Artsakh, Armenia for children and families forced out of their homes in Armenia after a six-week war with Azerbaijan.

“They literally had to flee with nothing, just the clothes on their back,” said Izabella, who’s a sophomore at Clovis Unified.

A nonprofit called “Hidden Road Initiative” is requesting the backpacks to be sent overseas and Izabella wanted to take on the project. She doesn’t want us to disclose her last name due to concerns on the part of her family.

“So, basically because of COVID, I haven’t been able to really go to dance very much and obviously we’re on zoom at school so I’ve had extra time.”

Izabella tutors two Armenian sisters in English which also became a driving force to help in the initiative.

“Everytime they hear the word homework they get so excited. They lost their access to education also and so I just want to give them and people like them the opportunity to learn and do the things they love again.”

So far, Izabella raised more than two thousand dollars for the backpack project with a goal of raising ten thousand to cover shipping costs — and she’s proud to be raising awareness.

“So, Kim Kardashian has actually endorsed it on her Instagram and kind of showed that people could make backpacks.”

Izabella hopes her work is just the beginning of bigger things.

“I hope that other people will donate and it will satisfy them that they’re doing something great in the world — because they really are, they’re helping out children who need it.”

The backpacks are scheduled to make it by Armenian Christmas celebrated on January 6th. Click here to donate or you can Venmo Izabella at @BackPacksForArtsakh.