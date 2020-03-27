Local restaurants & bars rely on take-out to stay in business

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Local restaurants and bars continue to struggle to stay in business. Take-out and delivery is their only financial lifeline.

Some are even offering alcoholic beverages for take-out.

“That’s something new to us, we’ve never done food to go, so right now we’re doing all our business to go with the cocktails,” said Vatche Moukhtarian, the owner of Cracked Pepper Bistro.

Even with the chairs empty and with no servers around, the chef and the bartender are still working.

“We try to make it as fun as possible. Obviously, we’re not able to interact with any customers, but we have a fun time back here,” said JR, one of the bartenders at Cracked Pepper Bistro.

On Wednesday night, the Fresno City Council decided to allow not just restaurants, but also bars, to serve alcohol as take-out.

Cracked Pepper Bistro has been doing it for a couple of days, and it’s one of the things the workers count on to stay in business.

“We are trying to keep some of the staff working, we’ve had to lay off a majority of the front house staff and some in the kitchen,” Moukhtarian said.

He said surviving this financial crisis comes down to one thing.

“Everybody’s working together like a family,” he said.

