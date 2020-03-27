Breaking News
COVID-19 death reported in Madera County – first in the Central Valley

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Local restaurants & bars rely on take-out to stay in business

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Local restaurants and bars continue to struggle to stay in business. Take-out and delivery is their only financial lifeline.

Some are even offering alcoholic beverages for take-out.

“That’s something new to us, we’ve never done food to go, so right now we’re doing all our business to go with the cocktails,” said Vatche Moukhtarian, the owner of Cracked Pepper Bistro.

Even with the chairs empty and with no servers around, the chef and the bartender are still working.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We try to make it as fun as possible. Obviously, we’re not able to interact with any customers, but we have a fun time back here,” said JR, one of the bartenders at Cracked Pepper Bistro.

On Wednesday night, the Fresno City Council decided to allow not just restaurants, but also bars, to serve alcohol as take-out.

Cracked Pepper Bistro has been doing it for a couple of days, and it’s one of the things the workers count on to stay in business.

“We are trying to keep some of the staff working, we’ve had to lay off a majority of the front house staff and some in the kitchen,” Moukhtarian said.

He said surviving this financial crisis comes down to one thing.

“Everybody’s working together like a family,” he said.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.