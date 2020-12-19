Local realtor, coffee shop teaming up to give back to the community this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local realtor and coffee shop are teaming up to help give back to those in our community this holiday season.

The moment the new stay at home order went into effect, Fresno Realtor Latoya Guinn knew she wanted to give back more than ever.

So she made this post on Facebook, where she asks the community to nominate someone they’ll like to show appreciation to.

Whether it’s essential workers, a family or anyone in need.

“I just really wanted to help I really wasn’t feeling the Christmas spirit, I felt like everyone was kind of struggling this holiday season so what better way to get myself in the spirit than to help out,”

said Latoya.

Latoya decided that in this giveaway she would also help out a small local business.

She is partnering up with The Mug Community Coffee Shop, which is where she will purchase the food and drinks from, for the giveaway.

“We are a small business greatly affected by this so for someone to think about coming out and helping us in order to help other people, it really is a win-win,” said Michael Edgar, Vice President of The Mug Community Coffee Shop

To nominate someone, all you have to do is comment on her Facebook post what you would order from the menu of The Mug, for who, and why.

Latoya says no order is too big or too small.

“There is a lot of great entries in there I see some for teachers, some nominating their own employees who have to work on Christmas Eve. I saw some to give back to some of the homeless community in downtown Fresno so it’s going to be tough the ones that we pick out because they are all really amazing,” Latoya said.

Latoya and the owner of The Mug will pick a few lucky winners on Dec. 21.

All entries must be entered on the original post by Saturday, Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m.