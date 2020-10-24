Patriots Vehicle Parade to hold ‘Trump Train’ car parade Saturday in Bakersfield

Local Politics

by: KGET

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patriots Vehicle Parade is holding a “Red, White and Blue Trump Parade” on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Bakersfield. The group will meet at Aera Park on Jewetta Avenue before departing for the parade at 11:30 a.m.

The parade will also include a raffle for a Glock 17 handgun, according to a flier. Patriots Vehicle Parade says all proceeds from the raffle will go to Giving Back the Badge and Toys for Tots.

A group of Trump supporters from Kings County met in Hanford around 9 a.m. and drove in a “Trump Train” caravan down Highway 99 to the Bakersfield event.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com