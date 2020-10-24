Patriots Vehicle Parade to hold ‘Trump Train’ car parade Saturday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patriots Vehicle Parade is holding a “Red, White and Blue Trump Parade” on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Bakersfield. The group will meet at Aera Park on Jewetta Avenue before departing for the parade at 11:30 a.m.

The parade will also include a raffle for a Glock 17 handgun, according to a flier. Patriots Vehicle Parade says all proceeds from the raffle will go to Giving Back the Badge and Toys for Tots.

A group of Trump supporters from Kings County met in Hanford around 9 a.m. and drove in a “Trump Train” caravan down Highway 99 to the Bakersfield event.

