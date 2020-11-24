Local organizations give out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A number of local organizations are working to make sure people have food for this year’s holiday dinner.

The Fresno State Student Cupboard gives food to students in need of assistance. The program began six years ago. This year they have 125 turkeys along with stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberries, and green beans thanks to a donation from Horstmann Financial and Insurance Services.

Fresno State Food Security Project coordinator Jessica Medina says, “We’re seeing less students than normal just because a lot of students have gone home. And we see about 200 student visits a week right now.”

While in southeast Fresno, people were lined up early in the morning for a 1:00 p.m. distribution.

The Fresno Center CEO Pao Yang says, “Seven o’clock in the morning, folks were lining up because we’re giving out 700 turkeys and 800 chickens. This is a testament to the need in our community.”

The Fresno Center provides social services. Yang says the CARES Act-funded distribution includes donations from the Poverello House, Central Valley Food Bank, and Anthem Blue Cross.

Veteran Joe Ramirez says, “I’m 74 years old. I’m alive. I’m in good health. That’s all that counts. If I don’t have no food I can do without it. But I’m thankful for them for giving us food today.”

The Fresno Center is holding another distribution this Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. at 4879 E. Kings Canyon.