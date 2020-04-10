COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Local organizations create online COVID-19 resource guides for struggling businesses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Chamber of Commerce and the Valley Community Small Business Development Center has created resource pages online where there are a number of local, state and federal COVID-19 resources.

Forms, guides, and links are available to any business owner. The materials cover grants, loans and other applications to help struggling businesses stay in open.

“We do want business owners to know that they are not alone,” said Fresno Chamber of Commerce CEO Nathan Ahle. “This is a very challenging time for all of us. It is something that none of us have ever done before. So it is an opportunity for us to work together, grow together, and get through it as best as we can.”

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Valley Community SBDC Richard Mosert said his staff have also been helping with business strategies and tech support.

“You cannot get help if you don’t ask for it,” said Mosert. “We are answering questions within 24 to 48 hours max if the questions are a little bit outside of the box. So we are keeping with it. We have counselors assigned and they are on stand by. We are doing everything we can to get the information out there as quickly as possible.”

The sites can also be found through the City of Fresno’s website that links to a local loan-to-grant program, which will give $750,000 to businesses under 25 employees.

The application opened on Monday, April 6th. Already, over 1500 applications have been turned in. Fresno Economic Development Director Lupe Perez said this should not discourage businesses from applying because the drawing will be random.

“Please go on the city’s website to get that as well as other resources,” said Perez. “I am available. My staff is available. We are here to help you. Stay strong and know the city is here to help you.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.