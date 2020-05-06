Local organization partners with Girl Scouts to raise Lyme Disease awareness

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month and advocates want to remind people to be tick aware when being out on walks or hikes.

Jody Hudson founder of the Alex Hudson Lyme Foundation says they are working to better educate the community, specifically the youth about Lyme disease.

“One bite from a tick can wreck your life and it can take lives like it did for my daughter’s,” said Jody Hudson.

Jody’s daughter, Alex, died of Lyme disease in 2018.

That is when Jody started the Alex Hudson Lyme Foundation to spread awareness.

Today the foundation is collaborating with the Girl Scout of Central California South.

They just launched a Lyme Disease curriculum in which the girls can learn about the dangers of ticks and tickborne illnesses.

The girls will have the opportunity to earn patches once they compete the program.

“Who better to get out a message about awareness of the outdoors than the girls who are out there all the time,” Jody said. “And plus they are great advocates.”

Ashley Full, a Girl Scout troop leader, had her kids go through the program this past weekend.

“My older girls they were able to connect a little deeper on the learning and get more detail about the pictures of ticks, what to do with the tick and tick removal,” explained Full. “The younger girls it’s all about the comic strips and pictures and just a real basic of where to look on their body and maybe on their pets as well.”

The program is for anyone.

For the curriculum you can go to their website.

