Local organization hosts event to pay tribute to legendary singer Prince

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Marking five years since the death of Prince, an event Friday night was hosted to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

The Fresno Purple Family organized a food truck event with music to recognize Prince’s contribution to music.

President of the Fresno Purple family Ismelda Del Toro says they want to keep Prince’s legacy alive, “Our beloved Prince–on April 21, 2016, departed in Minneapolis.”

Prince-themed drinks were served tonight as well – including concoctions named ‘Purple Rain’ and ‘Pink Cashmere.’

“At the end of the day, it’s about keeping the legacy going. Everybody’s happy.”

