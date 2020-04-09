Local organization delivers meals to night-shift health care workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A tasty treat for health care workers at Clovis Community Hospital.

A new Valley organization called Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG) delivered its second food donation to a group of night-shift medical staff.

The chefs at the Press Box delivered soup and sandwiches.

FLAG was started by a local nurse, Tali Whelan, to help keep up the spirits of local health workers, while also supporting local restaurants.

The organization says they plan to deliver food to the local heroes as long as they are in need.

“I’d love to get to a point where we’re making one to two deliveries per day,” said Whelan. “Being a registered nurse myself, I know how much the support means to these health care providers. It’s more than just the physical strength gained from the meal provided, it’s also the selfless intent and supportive sentiment behind each one.”

Those who wish to donate are encouraged to visit the FLAG Facebook page for more information located at www.facebook.com/flagcentralvalleyca

