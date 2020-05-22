Local non-profit helps out exotic cat

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A local veterinarian helped out a big cat in a big way Thursday. 

The Project Survival Cat Haven has been taking heat since the smash hit docu-drama “Tiger King” hit American TV screens.

Now they’re fighting public perception and controlling the population of exotic cats.

Project Survival Cat Haven has been taking care of Vlad and another female lynx, named Sasha, since they were cubs. 

Now about two years old and a litter of cubs later, it was time to get Vlad neutered — a procedure that’s safer than spaying female exotic cats.

Executive director of Project Survival Cat Haven, Dale Anderson says, “Responsible ownership, especially the whole thing with Tiger King that came out.  You know, people are always going, oh my gosh, what are you doing.  And then if you breed pets then people go, oh my gosh you’re terrible because you breed cats because of Tiger King and that’s not true.”

The non-profit says it’s important to conserve and control the population of big cats and keep a close eye on people who breed them for profit.

“We don’t want to be taking things from the wild, so the whole idea of breeding cats is to be able to put them in reputable places.”

Vladimir weighs around 60 pounds and veterinarian, Jessica Loweth says it took a bit longer for him to take on the anesthesia.

“We definitely have to let their bodies take on the drugs and go at their pace.  He definitely took on a bit slower than expected, but everything went quite smoothly,” Loweth said.

24/7 Pet Vets does not get exotic pets in often and Dr. Loweth said it’s a dream come true getting to work with big cats.  

Vladamir is recovering just fine and is home with his cubs and his companion Sasha. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.