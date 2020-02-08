Zula the dog needs a new home after she was rescued from a Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — An animal rescue group in Fresno is trying to find a home for a dog that was rescued from a canal on Thursday.

The stranded pitbull mix was spotted by Mindy Hawkins and Danica Hammond from the Venus Animal Haven when they say they were out on a walk.

Mindy and Danica say that when they got closer, they found that another group of men had also spotted the dog.

“Basically the guys were so nice about it they instantly helped us instantly with no questions,” Hawkins says.

Mindy says the men out together their belts and uses the makeshift cable to reach the dog.

Mindy and her daughter say they have the dog now.

“Right now we are just evaluating her to see how her temperament is with people and other dogs. And get her medically treated and just going to go from there and find her a home as soon as possible,” Hawkins said.

Mindy and her daughter said they have named the dog ‘Zula’ after the dog in the movie ghost-busters.

They say they are in the process of finding a home for the dog.

