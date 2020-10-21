ZooBoo offers Halloween fun at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is now offering six nights of Halloween family fun at its annual ZooBoo event after adding two additional nights starting Thursday.

The not-so-scary fun continues through Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Activities include selfie stations, a hay maze, live entertainment, and lots of candy.

Tickets can be purchased at the Zoo’s website, by visiting the Zoo’s admission booth, or calling 559-498-5921. Ticket prices range from $14 to $20. Children under 1 are free.

Masks and other social distancing requirements will be implemented during ZooBoo.