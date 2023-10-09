FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Zoo Boo is back at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for three weekends in October.

Organizers say this is an annual Halloween event hosted by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo is fun for all ages. From creative displays of pumpkins, costume dress-up, and trick-or-treating around the zoo for candy.

“I love seeing a family costume especially when it’s zoo-themed,” said Emily Valdez with Fresno Chaffee Zoo. “We do have just a couple rules and regulations when it comes to costumes just for the safety of our animals and guests, but for the most part we are definitely costume-friendly.”

ZooBoo tickets for Fresno Chaffee Zoo members are $18 for adults and $16 for children. For non-members prices are $22 for adults and $20 for children.

This event will take place on these dates:

October 12-14

October 19-21

October 26-28

ZooBoo is set the run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information visit The Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s website at ZooBoo.