FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno family wants to break the stigma of addiction by giving parents local resources all in one place.

The Horton family started the “Zachary Horton Foundation” after their son died of an opioid overdose in 2020. Zachary was 19 years old.

Now his parents, Jim and Lynn Horton, are helping other people battling addiction. They want to provide resources that could have helped them during Zachary’s struggle with opioids.

Every Tuesday, the foundation offers family support groups to help people who suffer from the same feelings of guilt, loneliness and hopelessness that they did. The meetings are at 6 p.m. at The Mug, a coffee shop in Fresno.

You can learn more about the Zachary Horton Foundation here. You can listen to their podcast here.