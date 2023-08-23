CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The front yard of a Clovis home was littered with debris on Wednesday morning after a car crashed into the garage of the home 24 hours earlier.

“This was our dream home,” said Stacy Lewis.

Lewis set foot inside her home for the first time since the crash happened.

“We were here in the living room and we heard this thundering crash at the house,” Lewis said. “I shook my husband, grabbed me, and threw me in the hallway because we didn’t know what was going on.”

The couple’s two young daughters were asleep in the back room when the crash happened.

Both girls, ages two and four, were woken up by the impact and both were terrified.

“We had to pick them up while they were crying and run them to the front and that’s when the flame started happening,” Lewis said.

To make matters worse, shortly after the impact, the garage caught fire causing the family to run out in a panic.

“This is our home and listening to my daughter say I’m scared coming back here,” Lewis said. “My daughter was screaming at me saying “please don’t leave mommy.”

There were two people in the car, one of them stuck around the other fled the scene.

“Officers began their investigation and determined the driver of the vehicle had run away from the scene prior to the arrival,” said Lt. Jim Koch with the Clovis Police Department.

Lewis had a message for the driver who fled the scene of the crash.

“You’ve destroyed my family. The only people that we have. We had this home, this was our sanctuary.”

The family has also set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild their home.