Youth booked into Fresno County Probation Department tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member tested positive as well

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A minor who was booked into the Fresno County Probation Department’s Juvenile Justice Campus tested positive for COVID-19, the Probation Department said Friday.

In addition, a staff member assigned to the JJC tested positive for COVID-19.

Their identities will not be released.

The Probation Department has 135 youth at JJC.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.