FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The West Fresno Boys and Girls Club is asking anyone with information about their stolen grass to please come forward.

Officials with the Boys and Girls Club say they couldn’t believe someone would come in and take their fresh sod.

“Wow, how could somebody take it from their community?” said Juanieace Wilson of the West Fresno Boys and Girls Club.

Wilson says they’d just installed the sod and the kids were planning to play football on it over the Thanksgiving break, but that’s been put on hold.

Wilson had this message for the thieves:

“You are taking from these kids, our future, they just wanna do great things in the community. We want to open doors for kids in the community they’re friends to have another place to come and hang out and have fun.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.