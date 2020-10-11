‘You’re hurting an entire family:’ Fresno’s violence claims more victims, leaving more mourning families behind

This week in Fresno, four people died in shooting incidents

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — As deadly gun violence claims more victims in Fresno, families of these victims come forward to say enough is enough.

Meanwhile, Fresno Police continues to try to track down anyone with information to these crimes so justice can be served.

Stephanie Soto said she inherited her dad’s work ethic.

“[He would] just get back on his feet in the blink of an eye,” she said.

But James Soto gave his daughter a lot more than that, which makes his death so much more tragic.

Stephanie Soto with her dad, James Soto.

“It’s just so tough even to look in the mirror, I see my dad,” Stephanie Soto said. “I have his dimples, I have his eyes, I’m his twin.”

Fresno Police say James Soto was found in his truck around the 4300 block of East Lamona Avenue on Wednesday around 7 p.m. Stephanie Soto said his body was already decomposing, so police only confirmed her dad’s death as a homicide on Saturday.

It’s a shock for Stephanie Soto to now be a part of the city’s deadly gun violence. In total, four people died in Fresno because of shootings. The latest victim is a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the area of Belmont and Glenn avenues just before 7 p.m. Saturday. She died after she was dropped off at the hospital.

“I’m like, wow, I can’t believe I see all these people posting GoFundMe’s, posting memorials, this week I became a part of that,” Stephanie Soto said. “I’m raising money, I’m posting my GoFundMe everywhere.”

On Saturday afternoon with the help of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, 33-year-old Alejandro Chavarria was arrested after he holed himself up in an Oakhurst hotel for hours.

The moment Alejandro Chavarria was taken into custody after barricading himself Oakhurst for hours.



He was arrested for a parole violation warrant and firearms possession charges, per #FresnoPolice, but he may also have info on several Fresno gang-related deaths as well. pic.twitter.com/WF3GUAAss4 — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) October 11, 2020

While he faces a number of charges, including firearms possession charges, Lt. Larry Bowlan said Fresno Police homicide detectives believes Chavarria has information on recent gang-related murders.

While Stephanie Soto awaits justice for her dad, she just wants the violence to end.

“If it’s your family members…you wouldn’t want them going through this. Why is that not taken into consideration when you go out to hurt somebody? You’re not just hurting that person, you’re hurting an entire family,” she said.

If you'd like to help Stephanie Soto with her father's funeral expenses, you can find her GoFundMe

Of course, if you know anything about any of the violent crimes in Fresno, give Fresno Police a call.

