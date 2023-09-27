MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sheriff Vern Warnke with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared a message regarding the additional restrictions on Concealed Weapons Permit (also known as CCW) holders following the signing of Senate Bill 2 into law, the Merced County Sheriff’s announced on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s message in a social media post, Sheriff Warnke is a constitutional sheriff and “will not enforce any unconstitutional law.”

In a video statement, Sheriff Warnke says he will fight for constitutional rights after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB2, which would bring more restrictions on CCW holders.

“CCW holders, I want you to take a deep breath. Your sheriff is on your side, I’m working with the State’s Sheriff Association, and we will have more answers hopefully soon,” said Sheriff Warnke. “The deal is, keep your face, deep breath, and know your sheriff is here to protect your constitutional rights under the Second Amendment, and I will fight tooth and nail to make sure that those rights are protected.”

Deputies say they are currently working with the California State Sheriff’s Association to research the validity of this law, and they will provide updates as they have them.