FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced Monday that registration is now open for the third Mayor’s Citywide Community Cleanup Day to remove trash and litter from almost every area of Fresno.

Fresno officials say 2022’s Community Cleanup Day had 1,110 volunteers that took part in 87 groups and individual cleanup locations, removing nearly 14,000 pounds of trash and litter from streets, parks, and riverfronts, covering almost every area of Fresno.

Volunteers will have two options. They can register for one of four main cleanup locations, including Downtown Fresno, Southeast Fresno, Roeding Park, or Manchester Center, or they can choose their own location to clean up that morning.

The City of Fresno officials says Beautify Fresno will provide all the cleanup materials for the event, which volunteers can keep to use whenever they want.

They also say the first 1500 participants will get a free tie-dye t-shirt and tickets to “Beautify Fresno Night” with the Fresno Grizzlies, but all participants will get an invitation to an outdoor “thank you” after-party in the Manchester Center parking lot following the project completion.

Anyone who would like to sign-up for the event can click here.

The Community Cleanup Day will be on August 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and its after-party from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.