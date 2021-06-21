Your definitive guide to Amazon Prime Day 2021

What should you buy on Prime Day to save the most money?

FRESNO, Calif. (Yourcentralvalley.com)- BestReviews helps people simplify their purchasing decisions especially on Amazon’s two biggest shopping days of the year. The company does research, consults with experts, and does hands-on testing to figure out what the best products are for people.

BestReviews expects plenty of Amazon products to go on sale, from popular electronic items like e-readers and tablets to a range of items under the AmazonBasics brand. Amazon may also refurbish electronics that they promote well.

For Prime Day 2021, a range of home entertainment deals, including smart TVs, gaming monitors, speakers, and soundbars. Similarly, look for home office equipment, such as printers, ergonomic keyboards, and power banks, to be on sale as well.

15 best deals for Amazon Prime Day

According to BestReviews, this is a list of some of the top products expecting to make great deals this year.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Avid readers are continually won over by the convenience and capacity of Amazon’s Kindles. We expect various e-readers to be on sale, including the Oasis: the most versatile model available.

Samsung QLED TV

You’re sure to have a choice of high-end 4K smart TVs this Prime Day for those seeking an entertainment hub at home. Expect to see a drop in price for one of Samsung’s beloved Quantum LED TVs, like this 65-inch option.

Amazon Echo

The Echo is among Amazon’s more popular electronic devices for streaming music and podcasts. With Alexa integrated, it can also set alarms, report the news, track appointments, and act as your hub for news and entertainment.

Ninja Air Fryer

Prime Day is sure to provide discounts on popular countertop appliances, like the air fryer that offers an oil-free means of convenient cooking. This favorite model by Ninja also dehydrates, reheats and roasts.

Acer Chromebook

We’re anticipating a range of laptops on sale Prime Day, including already budget-friendly Chromebooks, which are designed to integrate easily with Google platforms. We’re hoping to get a deal on Acer’s versatile and convenient Spin model.

Vitamix 5200 Blender

Another countertop appliance we’re expecting a discount on is this popular blender by Vitamix. Users love the power and reliability, and with its relatively high retail price, we’re waiting for a generous sale.

Amazon Fire HD Tablet

Amazon offers one of the top entertainment tablets for the money, with lengthy battery life, integrated apps, and a quality screen. We’re almost sure of a deal on the latest Fire 10 come to Prime Day.

Apple AirPods

Deals on headphones and earbuds abound every Prime Day, but arguably the best of the bunch are those from Apple. Expect a discount on their AirPods that offer comfort and impressive sound quality.

Coleman Sundome Tent

For those looking to get away from screens and electronics, you’ll be in luck too come Prime Day. We expect a push on outdoor equipment and apparel, including camping tents like this four-person option by a trusted brand in Coleman.

iRobot Roomba E5

Roomba was a special deal last year, and we expect the same to come this summer. The E5 model provides power, convenience and versatility when tackling dirt and dust around the house.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

This hot item is likely to be highlighted again on Prime Day, as this water bottle offers exceptional filtration and incredible durability for when you need to stay hydrated taking to the outdoors.

PS Now Membership

We don’t expect any surprises in the availability of the new gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft, but that doesn’t mean gamers will be left out on Prime Day. Look for a discounted subscription to PlayStation’s membership program that offers at least two free games a month to players.

Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor

For PC gamers, we expect various accessories, including monitors, to take a price cut. Look to Razer, one of the top gaming companies, to slash prices on its best monitors, including this QHD, 27-inch model.

Instant Pot Ultra

If you haven’t invested in an Instant Pot yet, you’re going to get another chance at a deal come Prime Day. The Ultra provides a range of one-button programs and plenty of convenience in the kitchen.

Fitbit Sense

A fitness tracker arms you with the tools and data to work towards a happier, healthier life. We expect a deal on Fitbit’s options, including their durable and comprehensive Sense model.